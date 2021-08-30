Kano has two million drug addicts, says NDLEA chief, Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), said on Monday Kano State has about two million drug addicts.

Marwa stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House in Kano.

He said: “In Kano State, drug abuse prevalence is 16 percent. This means in every six persons, one is a drug addict and they are between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

“Kano State has close to two million drug users abusing tramadol, codeine, and other cough syrups, rather than cannabis.

“I will like to mention here that since I assumed leadership of NDLEA in January, we have seized over two million kilogrammes of assorted drugs, estimated at billions of Naira.

“8,000 people were arrested and 1,600 are now serving jail terms in correctional service facilities, and we are still working.

“Drug abuse has gone to the level of destroying our families unless the menace is tackled with all seriousness it deserves.”

The NDLEA chief stressed drug abuse propelled criminal activities including banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others.

He described the Kano State government as a worthy partner in the fight against drug abuse.

The ex-Lagos State military governor urged the Kano state government to make legislation that would prevent politicians from giving drugs to youths.

He also charged the government to make drug tests compulsory for intending couples as part of measures to fight illicit substance abuse in the state.

In his address, Ganduje described Kano State as the commercial nerve centre for Nigeria and some West African countries.

He said: “Being commercial centre, some use that opportunity to traffic drugs and you know we have the international airport, railway, and roads that link to many states.

“So, Kano finds itself in a vulnerable situation.”

