Kano Hisbah approves union of woman who divorced husband to marry daughter’s fiancé

The Kano State Hisbah Board on Tuesday validated the marriage between Malama Khadija Rano and her daughter’s fiance.

Rano had allegedly dissolved her marriage to marry her daughter’s suitor.

Hisbah Public Relations Officer, Lawan Ibrahim, who announced the board’s decision, said the investigative body found out that the marriage had fulfilled all the necessary criteria.

Deputy Commander in charge of operations, Hussain Ahmed, who chaired the investigation committee, said Khadija was divorced by her husband and observed the three months waiting period (iddah) as prescribed by Islam.

The board dismissed allegations levelled against the woman regarding her status after divorcing her previous husband.

“The marriage is legal according to Islam, that was the reason Hisbah Commander in Rano Local Government Area supported and took part in the wedding rites”, the statement read in part.

The committee members, Hisbah General, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina said, were selected based on deep-rooted knowledge of Islamic teachings.

The general warned the general public against spreading fake news and misconceptions about matters relating to Islam.

