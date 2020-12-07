Kano Hisbah arrests 178 street beggars in three months

Latest Metro

December 7, 2020
Kano govt arrests 15 persons for leading Juma’at prayer despite COVID-19 lockdown order
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 178 suspects within Kano metropolis for flouting the law against street begging from September to November 2020.

In February, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced a ban on street begging by children popularly referred to as Almajiris.

The hisbah police chief, Harun Ibn-Sina said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

Mr Ibn-Sina said the street beggars were arrested along Alu Avenue, Dan’agundi, Taludu, Race Course, Sharada, Kofar Mazugal in the city.

“Among those arrested 102 were females, while 76 were males.

“The board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law.

“Street begging has been reduced in the state since the board began its operations against offenders,” he said.

He said the Hishab will make sure that the state becomes totally rid of street begging in the nearest future.

The Commander-General also said that the arrested street beggars had been screened, saying that first time offenders will be handed over to their relatives.

