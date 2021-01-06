Kano Hisbah arrests 53 teenagers for ‘immoral acts’

53 teenagers have been arrested by Kano State Hisbah Board over alleged immorality in Kano city.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Hisbah board public relations officer, Malam Lawal Ibrahim who said they were arrested following a tip-off.

Ibrahim explained that the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday night for illegally selling hard drugs and intoxicants at Lamido Crescent in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The suspects comprise 27 males and 26 females, all of whom are between the ages of 17 and 19”.

READ ALSO: Kano Hisbah Police impounds truck with N25m worth of alcoholic drinks on Christmas day

The PRO said the suspects were properly screened, adding that “They were all first-time offenders. They were counselled and handed over to their parents.”

He said the Commander-General of the board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had warned youths in the state to desist from wayward life and be good citizens.

“Immoral acts” are reportedly prohibited under the extant Sharia Law in Kano state.

Join the conversation

Opinions