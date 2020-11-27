Kano Hisbah orders radio station to stop using term ‘Black Friday’

Kano State Hisbah Board, an Islamic security outfit, has issued a warning to a radio station, Cool FM on the use of the term ‘Black Friday’.

The term ‘Black Friday’ is used in many parts of the world to refer to a special Friday where stores and businesses offer items and services at reduced prices.

But the Hisbah board in a letter on Friday directed to the General Manager of the media company, warned that Friday remained a holy day for Muslims and should not be referred to as ‘Black Friday’ by the radio station again.

The letter signed by Hisbah Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali, on behalf of Hisbah Commander General reads:

“I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint for the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”

