Kano Hisbah to question parents of newly-crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, over girl’s participation in beauty pageant

The Hisbah in Kano State has concluded plans to question the parents of the winner of the Miss Nigeria beauty contest, Shatu Garko, over her participation in the beauty pageant.

Garko, 18, beat 18 other contestants to win the 44th edition of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant held on Friday.

She was the first woman in Hijab to win the competition.

The Commander of the Islamic police, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, who disclosed this to BBC Pidgin on Wednesday in Kano, said the reason for inviting the lady’s parents for questioning was to let them know that it was unIslamic for their daughter to partake in any beauty contest.

He said: “We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano State and her parents are from Garko Local Government Area.

“Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we will not allow the matter to go like that. We will invite the parents to warn them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did was illegal in Islam in case they don’t know so that she will not continue that path and also stop other girls copying her.”

