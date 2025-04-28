Kano judicial commission suspend court registrars, warns judges over misconduct

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended two court registrars for misconduct.

The commission also warned two Upper Shari’a Court judges for a similar offence.

The spokesman for the JSC, Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

He said the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the JSC’s 80th meeting held on April 22.

The spokesman listed the suspended persons as Ibrahim Adamu, Principal Registrar II of the Kano High Court, and Maigida Lawan, Principal Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Others issued warnings are Upper Sharia Court Judges Alkali Mansur Ibrahim and Nasiru Ahmad.

Jibo-Ibrahim said Adamu, a Principal Registrar II of the Kano High Court of Justice, was suspended without pay for six months.

The statement read: “His promotion is deferred after a finding that confirmed he verbally assaulted and attempted to use physical force against his superior officer, amounting to gross misconduct in violation of the provisions of the Kano State Civil Service Rules 2004 and the JSC Regulations.

“This is the second time Adamu has appeared before an investigative committee for violence-related actions at work, and he has been issued a series of queries.

“The commission found Adamu’s actions to be grossly unbecoming of his office and imposed the appropriate disciplinary sanctions.”

Lawan, a Principal Registrar of the Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal, was suspended without pay for six months, immediately, after he was found guilty for demanding and accepting gratification under false pretences.

“The commission adopted the recommendation of the JPCC, and Lawan was demoted by one grade level (from GL-13 down to GL-12),” the statement added.

