Kano, Lagos lobby for 1% of national revenue

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that the cosmopolitan states of Kano and Lagos are demanding for one percent in the new nation’s Revenue Allocation Formula.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, in Kano.

Anwar said that Ganduje made the case when his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a condolence visit over the death of Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani Dangote.

The statement noted the Kano Governor as saying, “looking at the population size of Kano and Lagos states and other similarities of megacities, both states demand 1 per cent in the new nation’s revenue allocation formula. We have already made our submissions.

“While Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria and in West Africa, Kano is the second after Lagos.

“We have similarities and we also have same problems.

Read also: FIRS advocates single revenue agency for Nigeria

“Problem of managing population, the problem of providing social services to people, and you cannot determine who will use your facilities, your services because people are coming into our cities for almost 24 hours.

“Every second, people are entering the two cities of Kano and Lagos, and you have no control over that. They also have to get security services.

“Since there is now an attempt to review the revenue formula in Nigeria, Lagos and Kano are demanding for 1 per cent.

“That will enable us to take care of the circumstances of megacities,” the governor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now