KANO: Man dies trying to rescue sheep

August 25, 2020
A 50-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad, died on Tuesday inside a well, while trying to rescue his sheep that had fallen inside.

The incident happened at Sha’iskawa village in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the state’s fire service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed.

The Department said in the statement, “we received a distress call from Danbatta fire station through one Malama Ummi Muhammad at about 4.37 a.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4.42 a.m.

“Muhammad’s corpse was removed from the well and taken to Danbatta General Hospital.”

