Kano man tells police why he locked 30-year-old son inside car garage for seven years

August 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

One Aminu Farawa has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command for locking up his 30-year-old son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage for seven years.

The man told the police that he locked his son up after he suspected he was abusing drugs.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the Command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna.

Haruna said that the victim had been rescued and sent for treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Habu Sani, has instructed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further probe.

