Kano Mosque Attack: Gov.Yusuf says he’ll not hesitate to sign suspect’s death warrant

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Monday, vowed that he will not hesitate to sign the death warrant of the suspected mastermind of the bombing of a mosque at Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government Area of the state, where about 15 people reportedly died and scores of others injured.

Yusuf who paid a visit to the surviving victims at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, mandated that the arsonist, Shafi’u Abubakar, be prosecuted before the Shariah court with immediate effect and vowed that he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant if the court finds the 38-year-old guilty and sentenced to death.

While speaking during the visit, Yusuf said:

“Whatever the court decides, we will ensure that the victims of the Gadan village arson get justice and if it condemns him to death after finding him guilty, we will not hesitate to sign the death warrant.”

Debunking earlier reports that the attack was terror related, the governor said police investigations have established that it was as a result of a feud between the suspect and his family members over inheritance.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the incendiarism that led to the death of 15 out of the 24 victims was neither politically motivated nor a terrorist attack on the residents of the state,” he said.

Abubakar who has been charged and remanded in prison custody, had, last week Wednesday, allegedly set the mosque ablaze while worshippers were carrying out the early morning prayers.

The state Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement, had said the suspect explained that “his action was purely in hostility, following a prolonged family disagreement over sharing of inheritance of which those that he alleged to have cheated on him were in the mosque at that moment and he did that for his voice to be heard.”

