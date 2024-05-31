Kano mosque bombing sees death toll climb to 21

The death toll from the horrific mosque bombing in Kano State on May 15th has risen to 21, according to a recent update.

The attack, which targeted worshippers during morning prayers at the Gadan village mosque in Gezawa Local Government Area, left about 25 people injured.

Initial reports placed the death toll at one on the day of the attack, with the number rising as victims succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammed Specialists Hospital.

A locally-made bomb was reportedly used in the attack, allegedly carried out by 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of terrorism or personal vendetta.

While one person died on the date of the incident, 20 have died at the Muhammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, where they had been receiving treatment, leaving only four surviving.

The Chairman of Friends of the Hospital, Alhaji Bature AbdulAziz, revealed the latest development on Thursday, when he led some members of the Kano Business Community on a sympathy visit to the four remaining victims of the attack at the hospital.

”We have so far lost 21 persons and we are left with only four other patients in the hospital,” AbdulAziz disclosed.

He commended the management of the hospital, for taking good medical care of the victims.

