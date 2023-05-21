Politics
Kano NNPP transition committee accuses Gov. Ganduje of diverting N100bn LG funds
The Kano State Transition Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has once again accused outgoing governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of allegedly diverting local government funds into his personal accounts.
The committee which made the allegation on Saturday during a town hall meeting in Kano metropolis, said official documents recovered clearly showed how the humongous sums were siphoned.
The town hall meeting with the theme, ‘Strengthening Investigative Data-Driven Journalism in the Fight Against Corruption in Local Languages in Nigeria’, was organized by WADATA Media, Advocacy Center, and WAMAC with the Support of McArthur Foundation, and a member of the NNPP Transition Committee, Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, a former state anti-corruption agency chairman.
While speaking on the discovery, Gado who delivered the keynote address said:
READ ALSO:Kano Transition Committee accuses Ganduje of selling govt properties to family, friends
“Official documents recovered clearly show how N100 billion was siphoned from the Kano Local Governments Treasury to personal accounts, this is away from other similar diversions we have seen in the quest of our investigation.
“Systematic and endemic corruption in the government of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is something that even myself as the state anti-corruption agency chairman never knew until I became part of the NNPP transition committee,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have gotten an answer to the serious question of corruption in the government whereas I as Chairman cannot answer.
“The amount of corruption perpetuated under the outgoing government of APC is mind-boggling and we are going to do all we can to unravel them for everybody to see.”
