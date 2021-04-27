Kano orders closure of Bagauda Tech College over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kano orders closure of Bagauda Tech College over insecurity
The Kano State Government, on Monday night, ordered the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College over what it said were some disturbing security reports.
The state’s Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru said the closure was due to disturbing security reports, stating the need to protect the lives of the students and teachers.
In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Aliyu Yusuf, Sa’id Kiru urged parents to immediately evacuate their children from the college premises and wait for further directives.
Read also: Shariah police, Hisbah, arrests 11 people for eating during fasting in Kano
‘’The Commissioner further used the opportunity to express the state government’s appreciation to parents/guardians for their unflinching support and cooperation on government’s policies and directives, especially on security-related matters,’’ the statement read.
Already, no fewer than 34 boarding schools located at the outskirts of the metropolis have been closed due to the prevailing insecurity in the region.
Unidentified gunmen had on December 20, 2020, killed one person and kidnapped two during a raid on Falgore village, Doguwa Local Government, in Kano State.
