Kano PDP faction suspends former governor Kwankwaso from party

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, led by Aminu Wali, has suspended former governor of the state, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, over alleged anti-party activities.

The Wali-led PDP faction held the party’s congress on Thursday, December, with 8,717 delegates where 39 new executive members of the party were elected, while the suspension of Kwankwaso was confirmed.

The announcement of Kwankwaso’s suspension was made by newly-elected state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Muhammin Lamido, at a news conference held after the congress.

Lamido said the party found it necessary to suspend Kwankwaso who is the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement “for gross violation of constitutional orders of the party.”

The party Chairman added that Kwankwaso would remain suspended until he appears before the party state executive council to defend himself against the allegations.

