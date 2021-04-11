Kano police arrest 154 suspects for armed robbery, others in three months | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kano police arrest 154 suspects for armed robbery, others in three months
The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna has disclosed that the command arrested about 154 suspects for armed robbery and other crimes in the last three months.
In a statement released on Sunday in Kano, Haruna said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in various raids conducted under Operation Puff Adder.
He said 14 suspected armed robbery suspects, 143 thugs, kidnappers, fraudsters, car thieves, bandits’ supplier, and a cattle rustler, were arrested.
According to him, the Command recovered five riffles including one AK-49, two AK-47, two pistols and other dangerous weapons as well as nine cars, two tricycles, illicit drugs, 99 pieces of fake $100 notes and GSM phones.
Haruna said the police, on March 20, arrested one Musa Abubakar, 23, who conspired with others still at large, to attack one Hassan Shariff at Gunduwawa Village on Kano-Hadejia Road, shot him by the shoulder, and robbed him of his car and other items.
“On January 13, suspected armed robbers attacked personnel of Wanxiang Mosquito Company located at Zenawa Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state. The suspects carted away with N13.5 million, four smartphones valued at 600 dollars, a laptop computer and other items.
READ ALSO: Police rescue 11 kidnap victims, repel attack in Zamfara
“The following suspects -Musa Ibrahim Ringim, 48, Abdulwahab Ubale, 20, and Sama’ila Bello were arrested in connection with the crime.
“Following the arrest of one Abubakar Musa, 27, along Birnin Gwari and Falgore Forest axis, another notorious kidnapper/armed robber was also arrested in possession of an AK-49 rifle with 59 live ammunition. Musa was arrested while trying to establish a kidnapping base in Falgore Forest,” he said.
According to him, the Command also arrested a logistics supplier, who specialised in supplying motorcycles and drugs to bandits in Zamfara, noting that investigations revealed that the suspect has so far delivered more than 60 motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara.
Haruna said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon
Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke, have emerged champions of men’s and women’s categories of the sixth Lagos City...
Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year
Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Latest Tech News
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...