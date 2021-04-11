Kano police arrest 154 suspects for armed robbery, others in three months | Ripples Nigeria

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna has disclosed that the command arrested about 154 suspects for armed robbery and other crimes in the last three months.

In a statement released on Sunday in Kano, Haruna said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in various raids conducted under Operation Puff Adder.

He said 14 suspected armed robbery suspects, 143 thugs, kidnappers, fraudsters, car thieves, bandits’ supplier, and a cattle rustler, were arrested.

According to him, the Command recovered five riffles including one AK-49, two AK-47, two pistols and other dangerous weapons as well as nine cars, two tricycles, illicit drugs, 99 pieces of fake $100 notes and GSM phones.

Haruna said the police, on March 20, arrested one Musa Abubakar, 23, who conspired with others still at large, to attack one Hassan Shariff at Gunduwawa Village on Kano-Hadejia Road, shot him by the shoulder, and robbed him of his car and other items.

“On January 13, suspected armed robbers attacked personnel of Wanxiang Mosquito Company located at Zenawa Village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state. The suspects carted away with N13.5 million, four smartphones valued at 600 dollars, a laptop computer and other items.

“The following suspects -Musa Ibrahim Ringim, 48, Abdulwahab Ubale, 20, and Sama’ila Bello were arrested in connection with the crime.

“Following the arrest of one Abubakar Musa, 27, along Birnin Gwari and Falgore Forest axis, another notorious kidnapper/armed robber was also arrested in possession of an AK-49 rifle with 59 live ammunition. Musa was arrested while trying to establish a kidnapping base in Falgore Forest,” he said.

According to him, the Command also arrested a logistics supplier, who specialised in supplying motorcycles and drugs to bandits in Zamfara, noting that investigations revealed that the suspect has so far delivered more than 60 motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara.

Haruna said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

