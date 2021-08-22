Kano police arrest 17-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing neighbour to death

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old girl, Aisha Kabiru, of the Shekar Maidaki Quarters in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state for allegedly stabbing her 28-year-old neighbour, Bahijja Abubakar, to death.

The development was revealed on Saturday in Kano when the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, paraded the suspect before newsmen.

According to Kiyawa, the suspect stabbed the victim in the back of the neck and left her in the pool of her blood.

“She was taken to a hospital but she died while receiving treatment,” the PPRO said.

He said officers acted on the instruction of the Police Commissioner, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, when the news reached them, noting that police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kumbotso Division, SP Mudassir Ibrahim, nabbed the suspect at a hideout at Zawaciki Quarters of Kumbotso.

“Receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police raised and instructed a team of policemen to proceed to the scene.

READ ALSO: ﻿Kano police arrest five for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old

“Within 24 hours, the team arrived the area and arrested the culprit while the victim was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where she was admitted. Unfortunately, on August 20, at about 0800hrs, the victim died while receiving treatment.

“A suspect, one Aisha Kabiru, of the same address with the deceased was arrested the same day, at about 1000hrs, in a hideout,” Kiyawa said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the suspect confessed to committing the crime during interrogation, noting that she (Kabiru) revealed that she had a misunderstanding with the deceased, and during an argument, fighting erupted between them.

According to Kiyawa, a witness said the initial quarrel between the two was settled, but later on, Aisha took a sharp knife and stabbed Bahijja in the back of the neck, leading to her death.

Join the conversation

Opinions