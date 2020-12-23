Kano police arrest father, son, grandson for murder

Men of the Kano State police have arrested a 50-year-old Adamu Musa, his son, Sule Mallam and grandson, Isyaku Sule, for allegedly killing a suspected kidnapper alongside his five-year-old daughter at Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area.

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

Mr Kiyawa said that Mr Musa has confessed ”to have directed his three sons and grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper’.”

The police spokesperson said on August 26, the suspects invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila local government of Kano State, attacked and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his daughter Harira Kabiru with machetes and bamboo sticks.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by Operation Puff Adder on December 19, three months after the incident.

Mr Kiyawa said there is an ongoing investigation to arrest the other culprits and charge them to court.

