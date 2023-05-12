Metro
Kano police arrest woman for allegedly kidnapping her daughter
The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly kidnapping her six-year-old daughter in Madobi local government area of the state.
The state Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who disclosed this on Thursday while parading criminal suspects including alleged armed robbers, kidnappers and drug dealers arrested within the state, said the woman, Rahma Sulaiman, was arrested on May 8, following a report by one Kabiru Shehu of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal.
Gumel said Shehu had reported at the Kano Municipal Police Division that his estranged wife, Rahma whom he had previously divorced, called and informed him that his six-year-old daughter had been kidnapped.
Read Also: Police arrests 17 suspected kidnappers, 225 others in Kano
“The suspect reportedly told her former husband that unknown persons called her through her mobile phone demanding the sum of Three Million Naira as ransom for the kidnapped child.”
Gumel said on getting the report,the police swung into action to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects.
“Based on a follow-up investigations, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA and the divorced wife was arrested.
“The suspect confessed to having planned, took her daughter to a hideout, and demanded the ransom. Investigation is in progress and the suspect would be taken to court at the end of investigations,” the CP said.
