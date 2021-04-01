Kano police arrests father for beating son to death | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State police command has arrested a 40-year old father, identified as Awaisu Auwalu, for allegedly beating his 19-year-old son, Auwalu Awaisu, to death.

The father who beat the deceased with a stick accused the 19-year-old of stealing from his shop.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a video message sent to journalists on Wednesday adding that the incident happened on Saturday at Samegu Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

Mr Haruna said on receiving a report, the police had taken the youth to Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital where he was confirmed dead on Sunday morning.

“The suspect is now under police custody. The commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shua’aibu Dikko, has directed the transfer of this case to CID at command headquarters, for further investigation.

“He will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is completed.”

