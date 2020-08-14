KANO: Police arrests man for allegedly locking his son up for seven years

The Kano State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of one Aminu Farawa for allegedly keeping his 30-year-old son, Ahmed Aminu, in solitary confinement for seven years without proper feeding and medication.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the man’s arrest in a statement in Kano, said the suspect was arrested during a raid conducted on his home in Farawa Quarters by men of Operation PUFF ADDER on Thursday.

Haruna said: “The command received information that the suspect confined his 30-year-old son, inside a garage in his house situated at Farawa Quarters in Kumbotso local government area of the state for seven years without proper feeding and healthcare.

“On receiving the information, a team of Operation PUFF ADDER swung into action and rescued the victim.”

He said the victim was referred to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The command spokesman disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect incarcerated the victim over alleged drug abuse.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Ahmad, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigations.

