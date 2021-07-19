Metro
Kano Police confirms arrest of 10 persons for allegedly hacking bank accounts
The police in Kano State has confirmed the arrest of eight men and two women for allegedly belonging to a syndicate that specialises in hacking individuals’ accounts to withdraw money.
The Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement in Kano.
“On July 14, at about 23:50hrs, a team of policemen led by DSP Kabir Wali working on credible information arrested the suspects in a hotel in Kano metropolis.
“The suspects are Umar Aminu, Muhammad Muhammad, Kabiru Idris, Salim Sani, Umar Muhammad, Yusuf Ibrahim, Aminu Lawan, Jibril Aliyu, Hauwa Abubakar and Aisha Abubakar.
“They all reside in Sheka quarters, Kano and were arrested in connection with electronic card-related fraud,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.
He said that the suspects confessed to hacking various individuals’ bank accounts and withdrawing various amounts of money.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, he said, has ordered for discreet investigation into the matter.
He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.
