Kano: Police uncovers plot to unleash mayhem over Emirship tussle

The Kano State Police Command has uncovered a dangerous plot to unleash mayhem in the ancient city as tensions continue to mount over the Emirship tussle.

The state government had last week remover Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir and the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th Emir.

The State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who revealed this at a press conference at the Government House on Sunday night, however, warned that security operatives would not hesitate to enforce the law and maintain order in the state.

Gumel said the command got credible information that ‘miscreants’ were planning to unleash mayhem on key locations, including the House of Assembly.

He added that the police also uncovered plans that different groups have been mobilised and paid to carry out attacks and disrupt peace, but assured that security operatives are ready to deal with them.

The CP said: “Anybody who wants to test the ground, the security has the capacity to deal with the miscreants.

“We have perfected plans to embark on serious patrols and detection on locations where we are informed the miscreants are hiding.

“We are going to embark on a house-to-house search; anybody who feels he is stronger than the law should try it. Kano will remain safe and nobody can override the decision.

“The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law.”

Gumel’s warning came after supporters of the Ado Bayero took to the streets on Sunday afternoon to protest his dethronement.

