Kano records 42 r*pe cases in five months

The Police Command in Kano State on Thursday said the state recorded 42 r*pe cases between January and May, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in an interview with newsmen in Kano.

According to Haruna, the command investigated 42 alleged rape cases within the period, adding that the suspects had been charged to courts in the state.

He further revealed that statistical analysis of the cases indicated that 33.3 per cent of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings and 17.7 per cent at farmlands.

“15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ residents and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ residents and market places, respectively.

“The police is dealing with all reported rape and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases in the state,” he said.

He further noted that the number of rape cases had drastically dropped as against what was recorded within the same period last year.

Haruna, who called on residents of the state to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police, reiterated the commitment of the command to address the menace.

“Keeping quiet without reporting rape cases will encourage the perpetrators to further commit the crime.

“Our doors are open for advice; in this era of community policing, the Command incorporates community problem-solving approach in handling issues in the state”, the police spokesman said.

