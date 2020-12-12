Kano records 85 cases of Covid-19, 56 dead since outbreak of pandemic

The Kano State government has revealed that it has recorded no fewer than 85 cases of COVID-19 in the past ten days and has recorded 56 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Chairman on COVID-19 Technical Taskforce, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, who also expressed worries that 25 per cent of the new cases were severe.

According to Hussaini, technical experts observed there was poor compliance with COVID-19 protocols; walking without face mask; no social distancing and people not using hand sanitizers.

Hussaini further added that looking at the number of positive samples taken in the state within a space of one week, shows that positive cases of the deadly virus have increased drastically.

READ ALSO: Kano govt asks US University to apologise to Ganduje over controversial appointment

He said: “We are seeing increasing number of COVID-19 cases. There is a dramatic 85 new positive cases recorded in 10 days.

“In previous three months, we recorded only 71 cases; in the last 10 days, we have 85 cases. For us, this is alarming!

He recommended that the ministries of health and information as well as the media should sensitise members of the public to the return of the ‘invisible enemy.’

Hussaini said: “All event centres, mosques and public transports must comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

“There must be collaboration with healthcare outlets and health workers to ensure synergy between them and the Task Force team.

“Only yesterday (Thursday), we had 21 cases (14 per cent) in one day. Looking at the number of positive samples within a space of one week, it means the positive cases have risen drastically.

“It means COVID-19 is becoming more within our community. The positivity graph rose sharply in the months of November and December.

“Technical experts observed there is poor compliance with protocols; walking without face mask; no social distancing; people not using hand sanitizers, etc,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions