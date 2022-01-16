Kano repatriates Almajiris to Cameroon, Niger

The Kano State government has repatriated several thousands of Almajiris from the state to Cameroon and the Niger Republic.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this to State House correspondents after leading a delegation of the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement World-Wide to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

The leader of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, were also in the delegation.

Ganduje said: ” We have embarked on repatriation of Almajiris back to their respective states, some even to Republic of Niger and Republic of Cameroon.

“Yes, Kano has the highest number of Almajiri children in Nigeria. But let me tell you, we have taken statistics. Most of these Almajiri are not indigenes of Kano State and as Nigerians, they are free to live anywhere they want in this country.

“But what is important, we have introduced free and compulsory primary and secondary education in Kano State. We have built many Islamiya schools and reformed the Almajiri system of education.

“But as you will know, unless there is universal legislation, preventing the movement of children of school age from one state to another, it is a problem that will continue to be here for a long time because Kano is a commercial nerve centre of the Northern part of this country and also a commercial nerve center of some West African countries.

“So, you can imagine people coming to earn their livelihood. They usually come with children, but we have enacted a law, any parent that does not put his child into school will be prosecuted.

“So, now, we have established a whole agency that is now evacuating the Almajiri to their respective states. And those who are in Kano enjoy the free education facilities. So, that is the effort we are making. But as I told you, unless there is universal synergy, especially among the governors of the northern states, where there is legislation preventing the movement of Almajiri from one state to another state, Kano will continue to bear this problem.”

