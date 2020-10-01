Kano schools to reopen October 11 | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Government on Thursday released the time table for reopening of all schools in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr. Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, released the time table at a news conference in Kano.

Sanusi-Kiru said the schools would reopen in phases, adding that students in exit class would resume between October 11 and October 12.

He disclosed that primary I and II pupils would attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays while those in primary 3, 4, and 5 would attend classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The commissioner explained that students in exit class in junior and senior secondary schools would resume full academic activities to enable them to prepare for transitional and qualifying examinations.

Sanusi-Kiru said JSS1 and SS1 students would remain at home for additional five weeks until the end of the transitional and qualifying examinations.

