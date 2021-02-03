Kano shuts hospital for handling severe COVID-19 cases resulting to deaths

Kano State Government has shut down a private facility, UMC Hospital for attending to “severe cases” of COVID-19.

The state government stated that the hospital’s management ought to have referred the patients to isolation centres provided by the State Government.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement on Wednesday that “The action by UMC hospital is in parallel with the standard set by the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, which requires such facility to attend only to mild cases of the disease,”

READ ALSO: Kano govt orders closure of hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

He said the action of the hospital led to the death of two patients whose cases were severe.

Garba, who accompanied the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, to the UMC hospital, said the facility would remain closed pending the resolution of the matter between the management and the state government.

Join the conversation

Opinions