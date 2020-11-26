Kano spends N1.8bn to sponsor students in private universities

The Kano State Government announced on Wednesday that it spent the sum of N1.8 billion to sponsor students to private universities.

It was learnt that the programme, which involved the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Crescent University, Al-Qalam University, Bells University of Technology, Otta, and Igbinediom University, Okada, started during the administration of former governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

It was also gathered that over 1,150 students were inherited from the Kwankwaso administration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, on Wednesday, in the state.

According to Anwar, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, spoke during the presentation of certificates to 20 of the students at the Government House, Kano.

The statement read: “They were the set of students who were taken to the university during the administration of Kwankwaso, with the payment of their tuition and other fees at less than 10 per cent.

“When we came in by the year 2015, we were told that all the students sponsored by the then administration, all their payments were settled 100 per cent.”

The government congratulated the students for their outstanding performances, promising to support them to be on their own.

