Kano State Assembly passes N138.2bn revised budget

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed an amendment bill for the revision of the 2020 budget from over N206 billion to N138.2 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic into law.

During plenary presided over by the speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, on Tuesday, the bill presented earlier this month by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for consideration was amended as requested.

Majority Leader of the House, Kabiru Hassan Dashi, who briefed newsmen yesterday after proceedings, said the amendment was about reducing the size of the budget due to the prevailing economic realities occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that Governor Ganduje in a letter read at the plenary weeks ago, sought for the downward review of the budget by about 30 per cent due to a drop in the projected revenues occasioned by the lingering pandemic.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, at the time announced that the governor requested for the downward review of the budget size from N200 billion earlier approved by the legislators to N138 billion.

