Kano State Assembly sacks Majority leader, replaces him with Deputy

Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, has been removed as the Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly and immediately replaced by his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

The erstwhile Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly was sacked on Wednesday following a motion of urgent public importance presented by Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya, also an APC member, representing Bunkure Constituency.

The motion to boot out Labaaran, an APC member representing Warawa Constituency from the State House of Assembly was also seconded by Mr Ali Ibrahim-Shanono, representing Bagwai/Shanono.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hassan-Dashi was sworn on Tuesday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

According to Garba-Gafasa, the decision to remove the majority leader followed the acceptance by 23 out of the 28 APC members in the 40-member Chamber.

