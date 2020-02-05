Latest Politics Top Stories

Kano State Assembly sacks Majority leader, replaces him with Deputy

February 5, 2020
NAF's operation Rattle Snake 3 bombs, kills B'Haram fighters in hideout
By Ripples Nigeria

Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, has been removed as the Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly and immediately replaced by his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

The erstwhile Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly was sacked on Wednesday following a motion of urgent public importance presented by Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya, also an APC member, representing Bunkure Constituency.

The motion to boot out Labaaran, an APC member representing Warawa Constituency from the State House of Assembly was also seconded by Mr Ali Ibrahim-Shanono, representing Bagwai/Shanono.

READ ALSO: OSINBAJO TO NIGERIAN ELITES: Raise your voices loud enough on matters of national concern

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hassan-Dashi was sworn on Tuesday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

According to Garba-Gafasa, the decision to remove the majority leader followed the acceptance by 23 out of the 28 APC members in the 40-member Chamber.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!