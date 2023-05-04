Kano teen stabs mother to death in heat of argument

Iro Kwarangwal, a teenager, fatally stabbed Jummai, his biological mother, on Wednesday night in Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe quarters in Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State, following an argument.

It was learned that the occurrence took place at about 5:30 pm.

“I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased residence,” an eyewitness revealed to the press.

He revealed that upon rushing in for possible help, he found the deceased who was stabbed severally with a knife screaming for help.

The culprit is said to have left the scene quickly after allegedly committing the horrible crime against his mother, according to the eyewitness.

The deceased was later brought to the hospital in a tricycle with blood all over her body, according to the witness, and was later declared dead there.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, also confirmed the incident.

