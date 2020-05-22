Kano to go ahead with Sallah prayers against Sultan’s orders

The Kano State government on Friday gave the approval for the conduct of Eid-el-Fitr prayers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the Press Secretary, Cabinet Office, Kano, Uba Abdullahi, urged the people of the state to uniformly perform the prayers devoid of any celebration.

He also warned that the traditional Sallah homage by traditional rulers be restricted to the palace.

The statement read: “In line with Kano State Government’s decision to allow for the conduct of Juma’at prayer and Eid-il-Fitr prayers, the state government enjoined the people of all the five Emirates to uniformly perform the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr prayers devoid of any celebration and ensure that traditional Sallah homage by traditional rulers is restricted to inside the palace only.

“We further urged the general public to observe the guidelines provided for the containment of this COVID-19 pandemic such as social distancing, and mandatory use of face masks during the prayers.

“They are also advised not to go along with children and old people instead they should leave them in the home and immediately go back to their respective residence after observing the prayers.”

This decision is in spite of the advice against such gatherings by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar IV, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

