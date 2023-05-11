Kano Transition Committee accuses Ganduje of selling govt properties to family, friends

The Transition Committee (TC) set up by Kano State governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has accused outgoing governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of last minute sales of government properties to his family members and close cronies.

The allegations were made on Wednesday by the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, during a visit to the Kano State Public Procurement Bureau (Due Process Office).

Bichi who is also the Chairman of the Recovery of Public Assets Sub-committee of the TC, said alleged that the committee was in receipt of credible information that the Due Process Office had been allegedly sold to Abba Ganduje, son of the governor.

“The office which was until this afternoon being actively utilized by staff of the office, was sold to the son of the exiting governor of the state and we are deeply worried by the manner at which the outgoing governor is mortgaging the common franchise of the good people of Kano state leaves much to be desired,” Bichi said while addressing newsmen.

He also alleged that the committee has further credible information that the office of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano metropolis was sold to a crony of the Governor for less than N10 million.

But Bichi however, warned the outgoing governor and his administration that once Yusuf is sworn in on May 29, all state assets sold out will be recovered.

“What the government is doing is a drama and the real game will start from May 29. This drama they are playing is the last scene and we will recover whatever was stolen, misappropriated and vandalized by this outgoing government and return it to the public.”

