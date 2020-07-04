Kano winning war against COVID-19 —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Saturday the state was recording successes in the response aimed at stemming further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, made the declaration at a news conference of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19.

Ganduje said the state recorded the success due to his unrelenting commitment and political will in leading the response against the pandemic.

He noted that the COVID-19 samples collected in the state surpassed the benchmark set out by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor said: “While NCDC sets 100 benchmarks of sample collection per state, Kano State’s sample collection goes up to hundreds.

“Strengthening and stabilising the position which also led to a drastic drop in the pandemic in the state.

“With the trend of samples collected, tested and the results that came out of them, we are really winning the war against COVID-19 in Kano State.”

Kano has 1,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, according to NCDC.

