‘Kanu admitted he smuggled Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria,’ Witness tells court

The Federal Government’s witness on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, admitted that he smuggled a Biafra Radio transmitter into Nigeria.

The witness, a Department of State Services (DSS) operative, identified as CCC for security reasons, told Justice James Omotosho in the ongoing trial of the IPOB leader for alleged terrorism.

The CCC was DSS’s third prosecution witness in the activist’s trial.

The agency’s second witness had earlier tendered audio recordings of Kanu’s broadcasts from the radio station as exhibits.

In the recordings in 2020, the IPOB leader was heard calling for the killing of several prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The witness, who was led in evidence-in-chief by the federal government’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said Kanu set up the radio transmitter at Ubuluisiuzor in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State,

He identified a video recording of DSS officials’ inspection of the transmitter at Ubuluisiuzor allegedly used by Kanu for his Radio Biafra, saying the IPOB leader admitted that he smuggled it into the country.

