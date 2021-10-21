Kanu arrives court as journalists, lawyers, FHC staff barred from premises

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja amidst tight security.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kanu is billed to appear in court to face treason charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The IPOB leader, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) was brought to the court in a black Sports Utility Vehicle at about 8am.

Read also: Kanu to be arraigned for treason today. See the seven charges against him

Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were however barred from entering the court premises.

Also there is heavy deployment of security agents comprising of the Police, Army and DSS operatives around Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, all close to the court.

