Kanu calls for calm as he appears in court today

Leader of the outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has called for calm from his supporters as he makes another appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja in continuation of his treasonable felony charges on Tuesday.

Ahead of the appearance before Justice Binta Nyako, Kanu, sent a message to his supporters to “maintain absolute civility in their conduct, as has always been demonstrated.”

In the message contained in a statement on Monday by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu told his supporters not to forment trouble in any part of Igboland as he is sure of coming out victorious at the end of the day.

Ejiofor who delivered the message after a routine visit to the Biafran agitator in the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS), said:

“We conducted our routine court-ordered visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS headquarters.

Read also: IPOB accuses Buhari of lying to world leaders about Kanu

“The visit was unique because it was basically to harmonise the final legal strategy for tomorrow (Tuesday’s) outing. Onyendu is fully prepared for his court appearance tomorrow, and he is in good spirits. We are confident that justice will be done tomorrow too.

“Onyendu thanked millions of his supporters and Umuchineke for standing shoulder to shoulder with him thus far. However, Onyendu is particularly worried over the continued incarceration of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra), whose only offence was daring to be in Abuja in solidarity with him.

“The legal team is aggressively exploring all permissible legal frameworks to ensure Mama Biafra’s release. As you may be aware, the court has fixed July 20, 2022, for definite hearing of the application we filed for her release.

“May we respectfully use this medium to appeal to Onyendu’s followers, supporters and well-wishers, who intend coming to court tomorrow in solidarity with Onyendu to please maintain absolute civility in their conduct, as have always demonstrated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now