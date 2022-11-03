Kanu challenges continuous detention in Supreme Court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Azikwe, has challenged his continued detention in the Supreme Court.

A three-man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey had on October 13 discharged the IPOB leader on all the 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism brought against him by the Federal Government last year.

The appellate court held that the federal government erred in law by forcefully bringing back the activist to Nigeria on June 27, 2021.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the government returned to the appellate court, and in a ruling delivered by a separate panel on October 29, the court ordered a stay of execution on the earlier judgment which freed Kanu.

It also asked the Supreme Court to expedite the hearing in the federal government’s appeal against its previous judgment which discharged the IPOB leader.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said: “We are therefore by this medium, informing the general public, and Umuchineke in particular, that we have filed an appeal against the said ruling of the court of appeal delivered on the 28th day of October 2022, and will proactively follow up on the administrative process to ensure that both appeals are given an accelerated hearing in line with the extant fast-track rules of the Supreme Court.

“We shall keep everyone abreast of the development in the appeals as we progress.”

