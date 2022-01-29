Kanu confident, assures ‘Biafrans’, supporters, of victory in ongoing trial

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has assured his members and supporters of coming out victorious against the Nigerian government in his ongoing treasonable felony case.

Kanu, who is currently facing an amended 15-count charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, gave the assurance on Friday through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, during his weekly visit at the detention facility of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

The Biafran agitator told his supporters that what he was going through was a normal phase for a freedom fighter and will only last for a while, urging them to remain calm and not be distracted by the games the Nigerian government was playing.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page entitled ‘Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, Abuja, being January 28, 2022,” Ejiofor said Kanu had never been in more ebullient spirit and was quite optimistic of coming out victorious.

“Our visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains positive as our legal strategies were discussed, and he is in firm spirit.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to Umu Chineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore.

“He further implored all Umu Chineke to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged and abided by. His call for unity among the entire Umu Chineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasised.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victoriously.”

