Kanu decries violence in South-East

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday, called for peace in the South-East.

Kanu, who made the call in a statement signed by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, lamented that some criminals are using the name of the IPOB, and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to cause havoc in the region.

He, therefore, challenged the ESN to make the region crime-free during the festive season.

The South-East region had witnessed a number of violent attacks in the region recently with criminals enforcing the sit-at-home order killing and abducting innocent people in the region.

. The statement read: “It is imperative to deliver the message from our great leader Nnamdi Kanu to all Biafrans, both home and abroad, including the big and small politicians and business persons in Biafraland to stop all forms of violence and tension against our people as our enemies are relentlessly exploiting our people and recruiting criminals to destroy in particular Igboland and blame it on IPOB.

“This message is coming from our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been illegally detained in DSS custody by the Nigerian government since over one year ago. He conveyed the message through his lawyers during their visit to him at Abuja DSS custody on Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

“Our Leader issued a stern warning to those who are contracted and bought by the criminal believing that he is an IPOB member and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple to ferment trouble in the Eastern region to desist from being agents of destabilisation because they cannot succeed. He said anybody causing problems in the region must be dealt with no matter how high the person’s level may be, anytime, any day.

“Kanu said that nobody should disturb or threaten our people this festive season. Our enemies’ plans are to destabilise Igboland using IPOB and ESN’s names as enemies of the Biafra struggle, but they have failed woefully and can’t resurrect again because we have defeated them completely.

“He urged IPOB leadership to ensure that our land is peaceful and ESN Operatives should focus on making our land peaceful and crime-free this festive season. Mazi Nnamdi KANU ordered that anybody seen or caught kidnapping, snatching people’s cars, or terrorising our people in any way should be dealt with.”

