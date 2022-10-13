Kanu discharged, not acquitted by Appeal Court – Malami

The Federal Government has reacted to the Court of Appeal’s ruling which discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of the 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism.

The appellate court had earlier on Thursday quashed the charges against the activist who was arraigned by the federal government in June last year.

At the proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the charges preferred against the IPOB leader did not disclose the place, date, time, and nature of the alleged offences before he was extradited to Nigeria in clear violation of international treaties.

The panel added that the Federal High Court, Abuja, lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter due to the abduction and extraordinary rendition of the activist to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the African Union convention and protocol on extradition.

However, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, insisted that Kanu has not been acquitted of the charges against him.

He noted that the court decided only a single issue that borders on rendition.

The statement read: The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the Court of Appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

