Kanu distinguished himself in positions and responsibilities – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of a former military administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd).

Kanu, who also ruled Imo State in a distinguished military career, died after a brief illness in Lagos on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president noted that the deceased distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service.

The statement read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family and friends of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, 77, praying for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

“The President condoles with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, who distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

“President Buhari believes late Rear Admiral Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remains commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.”

