Politics
Kanu drops N20bn suit against Nigerian govt, Malami
Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel to embattled leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has announced the discontinuation of a N20 billion suit filed against the Federal Government and the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
Hearing in the case had been scheduled to commence on November 18 at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Inyang Ekwo.
But in a series of tweets on Thursday, Ejimakor announced that it had been discontinued due to other cases which had been scheduled around the same date.
In the tweet titled “UPDATE on #MNK outstanding cases in which I’m directly involved”, the lawyer wrote:
“The United Kingdom case is awaiting decision. Federal High Court case for Nov 18 is discontinued.
Read also:Nnamdi Kanu writes Malami, alleges torture, inhumane treatment in detention
“The AU (African Union) case is awaiting decision.
“United Nations Opinion has been escalated to other tribunals.
“The Kenyan case is set for February 2023, (sad).”
The IPOB leader had, in September, filed the suit against the FG and Malami demanding N20bn as damages over his arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria in July 2021 where he has been kept in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since then.
The writ of summons in the suit filed on Kanu’s behalf by Ejimakor had sought, among other things:
“A declaration that the defendant’s arrest and imprisonment at a location in Kenya and his subsequent imprisonment in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.
“An order of the court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 being general and exemplary damages.”
