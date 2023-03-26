Kanu expresses joy after receiving Sports Icon Award in Maldives

Former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu has expressed excitement after he received an a Sports Icon award presented to him in Maldives.

In an Instagram reel by the former Ajax and Arsenal forward, a video showed a grand reception by the President of Maldives as well as the award presentation.

Kanu was just one of global football legends from various parts of the world who were awarded at the Maldives Sports Award 2023.

The event which took place on Thursday in Maldives, listed top football greats like Italian legend Cannavaro and David James of England among top dignitaries.

Niheria’s Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare was also awarded a special award.

Dare was conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in recognition of his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

