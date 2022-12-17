Kanu finally disowns Simon Ekpa, calls him impostor

Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, disowned his controversial self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa.

Kanu, who said Ekpa was neither a member of IPOB nor a follower of his self-determination tenets, cautioned members to be wary of him.

Ripples Nigeria had reported Ekpa’s issuance of a five-day sit-at-home order in the south-east to protest the forthcoming elections.

The Finland-based Nigerian disabused members from participating in the election, stressing the need for self-determination in the region.

However, Kanu who spoke through his special counsel, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, condemned Ekpa’s order.

He urged the Federal Government to duly investigate and punish the perpetrators of the killings in the region.

“Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He should be investigated for the killings in the South-East and cannot be fighting for the self-determination of the Biafra people.

READ ALSO:IPOB factions in cold war as Kanu’s lawyer sues Simon Ekpa over alleged false declaration

“The fact is clear. Simon Ekpa is being sponsored by persons we cannot mention this time to destroy the South-East. He cannot say he is fighting for Biafra’s emancipation and still instigating criminal elements to go after the people he claims he is fighting to protect.

“Members of the Eastern Security Network are somewhere killing our innocent people. This should tell you that Ekpa is acting out scripts by people who want to devour our lands. Ekpa is not my follower. He cannot say he is my follower or disciple. I condemn Simon Ekpa’s activities.

“I never sanctioned any sit-at-home declared by Ekpa. IPOB never authorised or sanctioned it. Go about your normal business and disregard the threats by Ekpa. He is one of the people who do not want peace in our region. Ekpa is not working for me or IPOB.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now