Politics
Kanu, Igboho deserve amnesty like Boko Haram, bandits —Ex gov Ladoja
The Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has called on the Federal Government to offer amnesty to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho.
Speaking during a media parley at his residence on Tuesday, Ladoja warned that more of Kanu and Igboho would emerge if the government does not handle them carefully.
He maintained that the government should not treat the agitators as criminals but should offer them amnesty as they did to the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members and bandits who have been ravaging northern Nigeria.
He bemoaned the failure of successive governments to address the challenges facing the nation, which he said led to the emergence of the agitators.
READ ALSO: I’m in no mood for ‘siddon look,’ not quitting politics soon —Ex-gov Ladoja
His words: “The Federal Government has declared amnesty for Boko Haram, they should also amnesty for Igboho and the IPOB leader.
“Just like Kanu, to some people, Sunday Igboho has also become a leader, people are agitating for what they believe in. Yoruba leaders including the Alaafin of Oyo have been complaining about atrocities committed by suspected herdsmen and nothing has been done to it till now.
“Boko Haram members were arrested a year ago by the government and have been released to the Borno State government.
“Sunday Igboho was created in the context of killings in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State. Nobody has been arrested for it and even if they were arrested, they were later released. That is why people resorted to self-help.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....