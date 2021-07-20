Kanu, Igboho deserve amnesty like Boko Haram, bandits —Ex gov Ladoja

The Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has called on the Federal Government to offer amnesty to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho.

Speaking during a media parley at his residence on Tuesday, Ladoja warned that more of Kanu and Igboho would emerge if the government does not handle them carefully.

He maintained that the government should not treat the agitators as criminals but should offer them amnesty as they did to the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members and bandits who have been ravaging northern Nigeria.

He bemoaned the failure of successive governments to address the challenges facing the nation, which he said led to the emergence of the agitators.

His words: “The Federal Government has declared amnesty for Boko Haram, they should also amnesty for Igboho and the IPOB leader.

“Just like Kanu, to some people, Sunday Igboho has also become a leader, people are agitating for what they believe in. Yoruba leaders including the Alaafin of Oyo have been complaining about atrocities committed by suspected herdsmen and nothing has been done to it till now.

“Boko Haram members were arrested a year ago by the government and have been released to the Borno State government.

“Sunday Igboho was created in the context of killings in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State. Nobody has been arrested for it and even if they were arrested, they were later released. That is why people resorted to self-help.”

