Kanu insists on Biafra, says it’s not negotiable

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has insisted on the fight for the actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

According to Kanu, in a tweet by his counsel, Alloy Ejimakor on Tuesday, Biafra is non-negotiable and cannot be subdued.

Ejimakor tweeted: “Personal Message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: “I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra & the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention.

READ ALSO: HURIWA urges Tinubu to release Kanu to heal Nigeria

“I assure you all that our pursuit of self determination to its logical conclusion is non-negotiable.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Kanu was renditioned from Kenya in 2021.

He has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) despite an order by the Appeal Court for his release.

