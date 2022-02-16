Kanu losing sight, may go blind, Ozekhome raises the alarm

The trial of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continued on Wednesday as the defence counsel, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) disclosed the alleged maltreatment by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court, Abuja, had slated today to hear the application of the quashing of the charge preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government and an application for his bail.

Ozekhome in his application to the court, sought for an order acquitting and discharging Kanu for want of jurisdiction and defective, baseless, and incompetent charges.

Kanu is currently on trial on a 15-count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal government.

When the case was called, prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, informed the court that the defence counsel, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had filed and served him with two applications, which he had responded to accordingly.

Labaran informed the court that the first application was seeking an order quashing the 15-count amended charge levelled against Kanu and the other one seeking his bail and that was ready for the business of the day.

READ ALSO: Kanu’s supporters stage protest in Italy

However, Ozekhome complained bitterly that the DSS had vehemently refused to allow Kanu to change clothes contrary to a definite order of the court that he must be allowed to change clothes.

Ozekhome said, for three times, Kanu’s younger brother had been refused access to the DSS facility where Kanu was being kept and lamented that since Kanu was arrested and detained, his eyeglass was seized by the DSS and has not been returned to him.

“My Lord, we demand that the reading glasses of the defendant be returned to him. We can’t afford to allow him to go blind.”

The senior advocate stressed that the offences allegedly committed by Kanu have no basis.

According to Ozekhome, where and when the crimes were committed was not stated in the charges.

He also stated that Nigeria has no territorial jurisdiction.

The Judge however said the complaint had been noted and directed Ozekhome to proceed with the business of the day.

At that juncture, Ozekhome said he had an application that basically seeks the quashing, striking out, and dismissing of the 15-count amended charge against Kanu for being ‘incompetent and denying the court of jurisdiction’ to entertain the 15-count amended charge.”

The application, with 34 grounds, and supported by a 36-paragraph affidavit, Ozekhome said, also seeks for an order acquitting and discharging Kanu for want of jurisdiction and defective, baseless, and incompetent charges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now