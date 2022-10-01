Connect with us

Kanu stops enforcement of October 4 sit-at-home in South-East

Published

16 seconds ago

on

IPOB vows to deal with illegal enforcers of sit-at-home in South-East

The detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has directed members of the group not to enforce a sit-at-home order in the South-East next Tuesday.

The activist’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The clarification followed claims on the declaration of sit-at-home in the region.

The lawyer also revealed that Kanu would not appear in court on Tuesday.

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, had fixed October 4 for ruling on jurisdictional issues raised by the court in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against the Federal Government by the IPOB leader.

He, however, promised to inform the activist’s supporters of the new hearing date.

READ ALSO: Kanu’s extraordinary rendition suit rescheduled for October 4

Ejiofor said: “Let members of the general public be properly informed and appropriately guided, that we have the firm instruction of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to inform the public, lovers of freedom and UmuChineke, that Onyendu will not be coming to court on the 4th day of October 2022.

“As such, Onyendu neither directed, approved nor authorised anyone to declare a sit-at-home on that date.”

Kanu is currently standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

